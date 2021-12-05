West worried and disappointed with talks on Iranian atom – InoTV

The first week of negotiations on a nuclear agreement with Iran passed without any positive dynamics, Le Monde notes. Western diplomats express their concern about this result and disappointment that Iran is not making concessions, but making high demands. As a result, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed expanding the list of participants in the negotiations to include all the countries in the region who may be affected by this.

The first week of talks on the Iranian atom did not bring any hope of progress, Le Monde writes. According to the author of the article, negotiations had to be suspended on Friday and diplomats were in confusion. A little later, they announced that the negotiations would continue on December 8 – until that date, they could each go to their homeland for consultations.

US and EU officials said they were disappointed and worried. According to them, Iran continues to put forward maximalist demands for all sanctions adopted by the Trump administration to be lifted. In addition, he demands guarantees that the States will not back down in the event of a new compromise. Neither the one nor the other requirement of the United States can satisfy.

Representatives of Iran and the United States do not speak directly, but only through intermediaries from France, Germany, Great Britain, Russia and China – those countries that have not canceled the previously adopted agreements. At the same time, the delegations of the United States and Iran are in different buildings, and diplomats move between them.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the new Iranian government arrived in Vienna without any constructive proposals. In addition, according to her, Iran began a new round of negotiations with a new round of atomic provocations. At the same time, Tehran did not agree with the IAEA on the restoration of cooperation and transparency.

According to European diplomats, Iran may be playing for time with these negotiations in order to continue its program. They note that Iran already enriches uranium by more than 60% and has modern centrifuges to produce fissile material.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for the continuation of negotiations, while he did not diminish the difficulties, nor exclude the possibility that the situation would reach an impasse. According to him, what cannot be waived is the opportunity for the IAEA to have access to Iran’s nuclear facilities. In addition, he called for expanding the negotiations, in particular to include the Gulf countries, Israel and all those whose security is directly affected, writes Le Monde.