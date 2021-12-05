West’s “miserliness” is to blame for the emergence of the omicron-strain – InoTV

The emergence of a new potentially dangerous strain of coronavirus “omicron” was the result of the policy of rich Western countries, which chose not to provide the poorest states with vaccines, but to stock them for themselves – even though tens of millions of doses of such drugs will expire by the end of this year , said CNN host Farid Zakaria in his broadcast. According to the journalist, the only way out is to vaccinate the entire population of the planet as soon as possible, and if this does not happen, the world may face another dangerous variant of SARS-CoV-2 as early as next year.

The saddest moment in the emergence of the omicron strain is that it was totally predictable: for many months, if not longer, health officials warned that as long as the coronavirus was able to circulate freely and in a large population, it would change, but cope mutated strains can be more difficult than the original.

In October this year, former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown predicted exactly what has now happened. He wrote: “We, the inhabitants of Western countries, perhaps now feel happy, as if the danger has passed, because we have received vaccines. But it is possible that we will still stumble upon a new strain that will come to us from Africa or Asia, where people have not received vaccines and have no protection – and this strain, of course, will not be susceptible to those vaccines that we have now. “…

The solution to the problem was just as totally obvious – the rest of the world had to be vaccinated, and it had to be done quickly. But this did not happen, and as a result, a simply striking inequality was formed: if in the EU almost 70% of the population underwent a full course of vaccination, and in the USA – about 60%, then in the poorest countries of the world only 8% received at least one dose. residents.

Earlier this year, such a fiasco could be attributed to disruptions in production and supply. But at the moment, the world produces 1.5 billion doses of various vaccines per month. Thus, the root of the problem lies in how vaccines are distributed – or, frankly, in the fact that rich countries have stocked up on vaccines for the future, depriving poorer countries of doses.

Health analytics provider Airfinity predicts that the G7 countries and the EU will have a surplus of 880 million doses of vaccines by the end of March 2022, provided they donate an additional 500 million doses to poor countries. and every adult resident of the G7 countries and the European Union will undergo a full course of vaccination, and then receive one dose as part of the revaccination. It is estimated that by the end of this year, 51 million doses of vaccines in Western stockpiles will expire, and if they are not used until then, they will simply have to be thrown away – and nevertheless, they are still in warehouses, and so At the same time, the 1.6 billion people in the poorest regions of the planet account for only about 5% of the world’s injections.

The current situation cannot be called an example of a fiasco of international organizations: an effective mechanism for donating and distributing vaccines around the world already exists, it is called COVAX, and it was created by the efforts of several international health departments. But when it came to making real donations, the rich countries became curious. Most of all – 1.2 billion doses – were promised to donate to the United States, but so far the country has donated only about 280 million. The EU, Iceland and Norway have pledged to donate about 500 million doses, and have donated about 112 million so far. China recently increased the number of promised doses – if earlier the country promised to donate 100 million, now it vouches to provide 850 million – but managed to deliver about 89 million.

As a result, several dozen countries risk not reaching the WHO target of 40% of the vaccinated population by December 2021. This means that the virus will continue to multiply and mutate freely, circulating among several billion people. So what are the chances that we won’t see another strain emerge by next year?

But vaccination of the whole world will benefit the world economy – that is, first of all, the richest countries that occupy a dominant position in it. In May of this year, the IMF published a project, the authors of which calculated that vaccination of the entire world population by 2022 will cost $ 50 billion, but if this is not done, by 2025 the countries of the world will lose $ 9 trillion. In other words, investing now 0.06% of world GDP, we can end up receiving 180 times more dividends.

