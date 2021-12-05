which models have risen in price the most in 2021 :: Autonews

In Russia, used cars for five years are more expensive than three years old. This is the conclusion reached by experts of the analytical agency “Autostat”, considering the cost of cars in the secondary market.

From January to November 2021, the average price of a 3-year-old passenger car increased by 18%. Five-year-old models have on average become 23% more expensive.

Among the most popular cars in Russia, three-year-old Kia Rio (+ 23%), Hyundai Solaris and Creta (+ 18% each), Volkswagen Polo (+ 18%), LADA Vesta and Granta (+ 16% each) have significantly increased in price. Of the five-year-old cars, analysts single out Kia Sportage (+ 26%), Ford Focus and Volkswagen Tiguan (+ 20% each), Skoda Octavia (+ 19%), Renault Duster (+ 17%).

In general, in the market, according to the agency, used cars have risen in price by an average of 34% since the beginning of 2021. Used cars this year can overtake new cars in terms of price increase, says the CEO of Fresh Auto and vice-president of ROAD Denis Migal. According to him, there is a sharp shortage in the market for new cars, and many owners of relatively recently released cars (up to 3 years old) rarely change them for new ones.

“Those cars that remain under warranty, or they are 2-3 years old, – people began to postpone a new purchase – they did not enter the market, they remained with the owners. And cars are 4-6 years old – they are still being sold, but due to the speculative situation they are trying to sell them at a very high price. Therefore, these cars in relation to the price rise very much – they are essentially equated to three years old, due to the market deficit, “- said Migal in a conversation with Autonews.ru.

