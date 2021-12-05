Who will be fined for glazing balconies?

From March 2022, the updated version of the rules for the use of residential premises will come into force. If, according to the plan of the house, the balconies or loggias are not glazed, then a permit will be required for glazing, and a fine is threatened for unauthorized glazing. But this norm will not affect all residents.

From March 1 next year, Russians may be fined for glazing balconies. From this day, the updated version of the rules for the use of residential premises will come into force. But, according to experts, these novellas will not affect everyone.

According to the new rules, if, according to the plan of the house, the balconies or loggias are not glazed, then a permit will be required for glazing. If you glaze a balcony without such permission, you can run into a fine. But the chairman of the Moscow City Bar Association “ABS” Anton Bakulin, who studied the text of the document, claims that the apartment owners will not be affected by these new requirements:

Anton Bakulin Chairman of the Moscow City Bar Association “ABS”

Also, according to the law, it is impossible to punish those who glazed their balcony before March 1, 2022. Because the law is not retroactive. However, some recently adopted laws do not correspond to this axiom. Therefore, it is too early for the owners of apartments with glazed balconies and loggias to relax. We need to see how this norm starts to work. And even if they are not fined, it is not a fact that some commission will not demand to eliminate the violation, continues the chairman of the Moscow Housing Union, lawyer Konstantin Krokhin:

Konstantin Krokhin Chairman of the Housing Union of Moscow, lawyer

But if the owner does not systematically comply with the instructions to eliminate violations, then he can already be fined, the lawyer concludes.

