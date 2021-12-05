Why did Prince Harry give a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey? – Panorama

Insiders at The Sun have learned why Prince Harry decided to give a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey in March. The grandson of Queen Elizabeth II was angered that he was stripped of his military titles. Writes about this news.ru.

The source claims that this fact angered the prince the most. Military titles were very important to him, especially considering his service in hot spots. A day after the news from London, Harry agreed to talk about his life to Oprah Winfrey on the air of American television.

The interview for Winfrey, which got society excited, came out on March 8th. The two-hour conversation about how hard it is to be a member of the royal dynasty literally blew up British society and dealt a serious blow to the prestige of Buckingham Palace.

Markle and Prince Harry made several high-profile statements during their interviews, including accusing the royals of being racist. Megan assured that one of the relatives was interested in how dark the skin color of her son Archie would be.

This was followed by a mental health program on Apple TV +, co-written and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex. They also became the hosts of the documentary series. In it, he admitted that he was a little ashamed of the way he dealt with the psychological problems of his wife, who wanted to commit suicide. The prince also said that he drank and used drugs a lot after the death of his mother.

Earlier it became known that the first-born Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be deprived of the highest title. This decision was made by the son of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, Prince Charles.