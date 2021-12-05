Why does Kanye West really want Kim Kardashian back? Let’s tell!

“He cares about the image.”





Kanye West and Kim Kardashian











Recently, Kanye West publicly announced that he plans to regain the disposition of ex-lover Kim Kardashian. The rapper published a video with a composition in which he confessed his love for the model. Now it became known why the musician actually wanted to renew his relationship with the model.

According to an insider, Kanye is driven by personal motives. “He calls the reasons“ Holy Trinity ”. The first is that he is not sure if any other woman can get along with him. Kim knows how to connect with Kanye when he is going through his difficult days. The second reason is their children. And the third is religion. As a religious person, he does not want to get divorced, ”a friend of the rapper told Page Six.

Another reason West wants to return to his former lover is his status. “He also cares about his image. He thinks Kardashian looks good next to him, ”added the source. Meanwhile, the TV personality herself does not intend to renew relations with the rapper. “Make no mistake about this, Kim is not going to meet with Kanye again,” an insider said earlier.