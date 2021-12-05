why Moscow criticized the statement of the US Secretary of State about Russian “aggression” – RT in Russian

Washington should start with itself if it decides to look for aggressors violating international law. This statement was made by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in response to the words of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about Russia’s “aggression”. She recalled that as a result of the “American pranks” of the last two decades, there are now “millions of wounded, crippled, destitute and killed people in the world.” According to Zakharova, Blinken’s words are “a failed attempt to bring an ideological basis” for the upcoming summit in support of democracy. The statement of the US Secretary of State about the “aggression” of the Russian Federation does not in any way correlate with reality, experts emphasize. With his statements, Blinken only seeks to paint a more vivid image of the Russian Federation as an enemy on the eve of the anti-Russian summit, analysts say.

The United States should start with itself if it decided to start looking for aggressor countries that do not comply with international legal norms. These words were made by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on her Telegram channel in response to a statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in which he accused Russia of aggressive actions.

“If the State Department decided to look for aggressors violating international law, then the partners should start this process, standing in front of the mirror,” Zakharova wrote.

We will remind, earlier during the virtual conference Reuters NEXT Blinken said that the “aggression” that NATO has observed in recent years, “came solely from Russia,” while the North Atlantic Alliance, according to Blinken, is just a “defensive” alliance.

“It’s transparent. This is not an alliance aimed against Russia. Not an alliance whose plans include committing acts of aggression against it, ”said the US Secretary of State.

However, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry recalled precisely the armed aggression of NATO led by the United States in Syria, Libya, Iraq, Yugoslavia, that Washington, in coordination with the alliance and the EU, led “anti-constitutional coups” in Ukraine and made “demonstrative attempts to overthrow the government from using elements of hybrid war “in Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Belarus and other countries.

Zakharova also called hundreds of special operations “NATO routine” aimed at interfering in the internal affairs of sovereign states and changing their political agenda.

“These are just some of the American ‘pranks’ of the last two decades. In large strokes, so to speak. As a result, there are millions of wounded, crippled, dispossessed and killed people around the world, ”the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry recalled.

Summarizing what was said, Zakharova called Blinken’s statement “a failed attempt to bring an ideological base” under the Washington-sponsored summit in support of democracy.

American initiative

Let us remind you that on December 9-10, the United States intends to hold a virtual summit in support of democracy, which will bring together the leaders of “various democratic countries of the world.” At the same time, back in August, the White House issued a statement saying that the online meeting was supposedly designed to give “new impetus to commitments and initiatives” in three main areas: protection from authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting human rights.

Later in September, US President Joe Biden explained that the goal of the upcoming event is “to set a positive agenda for democratic renewal around the world.”

The State Department has already published a list of 111 countries and territories invited to the summit. There is neither Russia nor China in it, as well as a number of other states that adhere to their views on the vision of a just world order.

Moscow has repeatedly criticized Washington’s plans to hold a summit in support of democracy. Thus, during the September UN General Assembly in New York, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that this idea is a “fresh example” of how, by translating discussions on key issues into convenient formats, the West would like to exclude from the process of developing global decisions of those who have their own position.

“In fact, this initiative – quite in the spirit of the Cold War – proclaims a new ideological crusade against all dissent,” Lavrov stated, noting that the summit will be a step towards splitting the world community into “us” and “foes”.

Later, in November, Maria Zakharova said that the event was confrontational and contributes to the exacerbation of international tension. According to her, Washington wants to use the summit in support of democracy primarily to confront Russia, China and other countries that have strategic independence from the West.

“They are going to wage this fight through interference in the internal affairs of independent sovereign states – under such pretexts as combating corruption, protecting human rights and ensuring democratic standards,” she said.

Following the forecasts of a spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, citing sources in the US administration, reported that next week Washington would impose sanctions against foreign government officials and individuals whom it accuses of corruption and human rights violations. In addition, according to journalists, at the upcoming summit in support of democracy, the United States will urge participants in the event to “join the campaign to exert pressure” on “non-democratic” states.

“White House officials have said they see sanctions as an important tool in the Biden administration’s efforts to spur so-called democratic renewal around the world,” the report said.

According to the WSJ, the United States intends to pay particular attention to ensuring coordinated international action, as it strongly affects the effectiveness of restrictions.

“The US will impose sanctions in accordance with various powers, including powers under the so-called Global Magnitsky Act,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

At the same time, the newspaper’s sources did not specify who exactly will be affected by the new sanctions restrictions. However, according to the WSJ, lawmakers and activists are calling on the US administration to impose sanctions “against more Russian oligarchs, Chinese officials and other well-known alleged corrupt and human rights abuses.”

“Justify the pressure on Russia”

Yuri Rogulyov, director of the Franklin Roosevelt Foundation for the Study of the United States at Moscow State University, noted that the reaction of the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry to the words of the American Secretary of State denounces the “hypocritical position of Washington,” which has unleashed many conflicts in the world and now unreasonably blames Moscow for the aggression.

“It’s all about double standards. The United States justifies its illegal actions in the world by some kind of humanitarian intervention, as in Yugoslavia, or by the spread of democracy, as in Iraq. And the fact that Russia cares about its security and relations with its neighbors, they call an aggressive policy, “he said in an interview with RT.

Vladimir Bruter, an expert at the International Institute for Humanitarian and Political Research, adheres to a similar position. According to him, Washington, which unfoundedly accuses Moscow of “aggression”, deliberately forgets about the bloodshed, chaos and wars that were initiated by the American military abroad.

“The United States does not admit that for them the lives of people in secondary, in their opinion, countries do not mean anything. Remember at least the careless and hasty withdrawal of the US contingent from Afghanistan, the criminal actions of the Americans in Syria, Iraq and other countries, “the analyst said in a conversation with RT.

According to Bruter, in response to Blinken’s accusations of “aggression”, the Russian Foreign Ministry states an objective reality, but “Washington is not interested in such a truth.”

“Instead of admitting its mistakes, the United States continues to talk about a seemingly transparent NATO. And this despite the fact that the alliance is moving closer and closer to the borders of Russia. But the American Secretary of State says what is beneficial to him, ”the expert emphasized.

At the same time, analysts agree that Blinken’s statement is indeed connected with the upcoming summit in support of democracy.

“The State Department needs to once again focus on the alleged aggressiveness of Russia, draw a brighter image of the enemy in anticipation of a meeting directed against the Russian Federation and other unwanted countries. The United States needs an ideological base to justify pressure on Russia, ”Rogulyov said.

However, the United States itself has no right to declare itself as a symbol or model of democracy, which everyone should strive for, since there are many problems within this country, including those related to the observance of human rights, the analyst emphasized.

Vladimir Bruter agrees with this point of view. According to him, the United States remains confident that it can make decisions for everyone.

“But Russia, China and a number of other countries think differently. And therefore they must be punished, including with the help of new sanctions, which the American press is already writing about, ”the expert noted.

However, no matter how Washington tries to update the upcoming event, it will still lead nowhere, Rogulyov said.

“Such an online meeting will not stop the process of decreasing the importance of the US role in the world. The development of other countries, including the Russian Federation and the PRC, cannot be stopped, no matter how the American authorities strive for this. The new centers of power are already competing with the United States, and they need to come to terms with this, and not continue to cling to the lost leadership. All these efforts will be in vain, ”the analyst concluded.