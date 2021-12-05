Will Smith as Williams’ father in King Richard trailer

Warner Bros. showed the first trailer of the movie “King Richard” about tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. The film will premiere on November 18, Variety writes.

In the story, the girls’ father Richard Williams takes a big role in the development of gifted athletes. He is driven by a dream to help them escape the plight of ordinary teenagers on the streets of Compton, California, and bring them to the global sports arena. Richard becomes a trainer for his daughters and uses completely unconventional methods in their preparation. “The next step is not just for yourself, but for every black girl on the planet,” Williams said in the trailer.

“King Richard is a deeply moving film that shows the strength of family, perseverance and unshakable faith; they help to achieve the impossible and affect the whole world, ”- said in the official description of the film.