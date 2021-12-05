will the new German government be able to “move the country forward” and strengthen ties with Russia – Tatarstan in Russian

German Chancellor candidate and SPD spokesman Olaf Scholz said that his party wants to form a government that “will move the country forward.” He also called the SPD “the most influential force” that voted for the coalition agreement, which, in particular, states its readiness for a constructive dialogue with Russia. In addition, Lars Klingbeil, who was suspected in the German media of “ties with Russia”, may become the head of the Social Democratic Party of Germany. Experts note that the SPD is distinguished by a pragmatic approach to interaction with Russia, but Berlin’s course towards Moscow will depend on the general mood of the coalition.

The representative of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) Olaf Scholz, who in a few days with a high degree of probability will become the next chancellor of Germany, said that his political force wants to form a German government capable of moving Germany forward.

“We stand for a worthy future, for greater respect, for progress. We want to form a government that will move the country forward. A breakthrough in the 20s is possible, ”wrote Scholz on his Twitter.

He also called his party “the most influential force.”

“We have achieved that the SPD entered the pre-election campaign united and won!” – he declared.

In addition, Scholz said that the absolute majority of the SPD functionaries voted for the coalition agreement.

Recall that after the elections to the Bundestag, which was won by the Social Democratic Party of Germany, the Union 90 / Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) entered into a coalition agreement, which, in particular, states their readiness for a constructive dialogue with Russia.

“German-Russian relations are deep and varied. In addition, Russia is an important international player, the text of the document says. – We understand the importance of meaningful and stable relations (with Moscow. – RT) and continue to strive for them. “

“Ties with Russia”

Next week there will be a federal congress of the SPD, at which party members will have to choose a new leader. According to German journalists, this post will be taken by Lars Klingbeil, whom some media outlets suspect of “ties with Russia.” So, the correspondent of the German edition of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung Konrad Schuller claims that Klingbeil is allegedly a friend of the ex-Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Gerhard Schroeder, who actively advocates a dialogue between Moscow and Berlin.

“As a result, after Gerhard Schroeder and Sigmar Gabriel (the former German Foreign Minister – RT) the party will again be headed by a man who is very closely woven into the tapestry woven by the friends of Russian President Vladimir Putin, ”Schuller says in his article.

We will remind, November 5 and. O. German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the ceremony of presenting her with the Walter Rathenau medal declared the need for dialogue between Berlin and Moscow, stressing that “relations between Germany and Russia have always been special.”

At the same time, the Russian side has already expressed its position on further interaction with Berlin under the new German government. Addressing with a welcoming speech to the participants of the 26th meeting of the Russian-German forum “Potsdam Meetings”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is interested in building mutually respectful and stable relations. At the same time, Lavrov stressed that Moscow is counting on “a similar reciprocal attitude” of the German authorities.

“Berlin remains an important international partner for Moscow. We are always open to a constructive dialogue with the German leadership – regardless of its party and personal composition, ”Lavrov stressed.

In turn, the Vice-Speaker of the Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev, spoke rather restrainedly about the future of Russian-German relations. In his opinion, one should not expect significant changes in the FRG’s policy in the Russian direction.

“In general, it won’t get much worse. Much better – too. Sluggishness, “- said Kosachev.

He also drew attention to the fact that “the emergence of a green politician at the helm of the German Foreign Ministry” represented by the leader of the Union 90 / Greens party, Annalena Berbock, “is unlikely to become a positive factor, primarily in the Russian direction,” given her unambiguous statements regarding Moscow …

We will remind, Annalena Berbock regularly comes out with tough anti-Russian statements. In particular, in October she stated that the Russian Federation was allegedly responsible for the shortage of gas in Europe, and that Nord Stream 2, in her opinion, was contrary to European interests.

“Positive signal”

According to Alexander Kamkin, a leading researcher at the Center for German Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Social Democratic Party of Germany, of which Olaf Scholz is a representative and which may be headed by Lars Klingbeil, is distinguished by a pragmatic approach to Russian-German relations.

“Many members of the SPD are in favor of a constructive dialogue with the Russian Federation. The same Scholz, when he was its chairman, worked together with Schroeder, as did Klingbeil, who realizes all the benefits of increasing the dialogue between Moscow and Berlin. Scholz is also generally pragmatic about relations with the Russian Federation, given the text of the coalition agreement, where there is a positive signal towards Moscow, “the expert said in an interview with RT.

At the same time, Kamkin added, in general, the coalition agreement is intended to smooth out the most acute angles and contradictions in the positions of political parties.

However, the analyst does not exclude that a certain discord may arise in the German government coalition.

“After all, Klingbeil’s constructive position on relations with the Russian Federation collides with the vision of the same Annalena Berbock, who adheres to harsh anti-Russian rhetoric. In general, the majority of the Greens, like free democrats, look at relations with Russia, to put it mildly, not as optimistically as the representatives of the SPD, “Kamkin stated.

At the same time, he stressed that the sane course of the SPD in the German government will still dominate.

“Real politics, a type of government, when it is supposed to abandon the use of any ideology as the basis of the state course, will prevail in the new German government represented by representatives of the SPD, which is a very positive trend,” Kamkin said.

However, in his opinion, Scholz, as the future chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, will need a certain political skill to keep “such a motley ruling cabinet within the framework of a common general line.”

“How much it will turn out, how ready the same greens are to play according to the rules of the game agreed in the coalition agreement, time will tell. But in any case, Scholz himself will largely continue the course of Angela Merkel. And with cautious optimism, one can say that Russian-German relations will definitely not become worse than they were in recent years, ”he said.

Kamkin also admitted building up ties between Moscow and Berlin and improving bilateral cooperation, but “without any major breakthroughs.”

Vladimir Olenchenko, Senior Researcher at the Center for European Studies, IMEMO RAS, agrees with him. According to the expert, only time will tell to what extent Scholz, Klingbeil and other SPD representatives in the German government will be able to develop Russian-German relations “in a positive trend” in practice.

“Much will depend on how anti-Russian forces in the political establishment will set the tone within the coalition government,” the analyst said in a commentary on RT.

According to Olenchenko, not only Scholz has his own vision of how the new German government should build relations with Russia.

“The future chancellor will also need to take into account the position of the Greens and the opinion of the Free Democrats. Therefore, what the FRG’s course will become, including with respect to relations with Moscow, will depend mainly on this factor, ”the expert explained.

At the same time, Olenchenko stressed that Scholz is an experienced manager, he proved this with his work as Minister of Finance, which he held earlier.

“He will follow through on his promise: with the help of the new government, to move Germany forward, including in relations with Russia. However, it is extremely difficult to predict how fast this process will be, ”the analyst stated.

As Olenchenko explained, this is due to the fact that each of the parties will want to “pull the blanket over itself” within the framework of the government coalition, including in matters of contacts with Russia.

“In the near future, there will be a struggle in the government between different landmarks: rapprochement with the United States, improved relations with EU countries, or a multi-vector policy, including building up ties with Moscow. Scholz and Klingbeil adhere to the latter direction, which also resonates in the SPD as a whole, as well as in German business, ”the analyst concluded.