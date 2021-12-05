Zakharova called the actions of NATO and the United States threatening civil aviation – RBK

American strategic bomber Boeing B-52H Stratofortress in the sky over the Black Sea

(Photo: RF Ministry of Defense)



The actions of the US and NATO air forces pose a threat to civil aviation. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in Telegram. She recalled the situation that occurred on December 3 in the skies over the Black Sea, when an Aeroflot passenger plane had to change course due to a NATO reconnaissance aircraft.

“The actions of the US Air Force have created a threat to civil aviation. And if now a catastrophe has been averted in the airspace over the open waters of the Black Sea, this does not mean that the United States and NATO can continue to risk the lives of people with impunity, ”Zakharova wrote.

She added that the increase in the intensity of NATO aircraft flights near the borders of Russia, including over the Black Sea, creates “the risk of dangerous incidents in relation to civil aircraft.”

“Considering that the above-mentioned flights of military aircraft without radio communication carry risks for the safety of flights of civil aircraft in the Black Sea region, the Russian aviation authorities will initiate a protest through diplomatic channels,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman added.