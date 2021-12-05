Zakharova found a fascist toponym in the Bild publication about the “invasion” of Ukraine – Gazeta.Ru

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the article of the German newspaper Bild “Putin’s invasion plan in Ukraine”, drew attention to the fact that when drawing up the “attack scheme” the authors of the material used the toponym of 1942, and also reworked the “American pictures” from the recent publication of the Washington Post … About this diplomat wrote in your Telegram channel.

“Lviv is marked as“ Lemberg ”on the map. Modern Lviv in German will be Lwiw. It is under this name that he appears in the official materials of the German Foreign Ministry. But on the map of 1942, when the city was occupied, the Austro-Hungarian toponym “Lemberg” was also used. Fascists. So what map did the German journalists draw from? ”- wrote Zakharova.

According to her, Germany constantly confirms the immutable truth: everything new is well forgotten old, and the new article is nothing more than “propaganda mixed with ideology” that destroys common sense.

Zakharova believes that the authors of the article decided that they were “missing something” and developed an attack scheme inspired by the recent publication of The Washington Post with a similar map “in conjunction with Russia’s alleged invasion of Ukraine.”

Formerly German newspaper Bild published a map of a possible “invasion” of Russia into Ukraine, which should be expected already at the beginning of 2022. It clarifies that two scenarios are being considered: a simultaneous attack from several fronts or an attack in several stages. The authors of the article argue that as a result, Russia will “capture” about two-thirds of the territory of Ukraine.