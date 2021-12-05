https://ria.ru/20211205/vtorzhenie-1762223172.html

Zakharova praised Russia’s “invasion plan” in Ukraine from the Bild newspaper

Zakharova praised Russia’s “invasion plan” in Ukraine from the Bild newspaper

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on an article by the German newspaper Bild “Putin’s invasion plan”, said that when drawing up the “attack scheme” the authors used the 1942 toponym and revised the “American pictures” from a recent Washington Post publication. The German Bild tabloid had previously published material claiming that the publication allegedly learned the details of Moscow’s plans to “invade” Ukraine. The newspaper, referring, in particular, to sources close to NATO, posted a map showing the directions of the “impending attack”. Three phases have been identified, the last one presupposing an attack on Kiev from the north. Bild journalists suggested that Russia has developed plans according to which it will allegedly occupy “about two-thirds of the current territory of Ukraine.” According to her, the new article of the German newspaper is “propaganda mixed with ideology” that destroys common sense. -German will be Lwiw. This is the name under which it appears in the official materials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany. But on the map of 1942, when the city was occupied, the Austro-Hungarian toponym “Lemberg” was also used by the Nazis. ? ” – she wrote. Further, Zakharova noted that the map of eastern Ukraine to the authors was “sent, it seems, from Bankova” (at the address: Bankova Street, 11, the office of the President of Ukraine is located. “although it was renamed during the” decommunization “five years ago. According to Zakharova, when the authors came to the conclusion that” something was missing “, they decided to develop an attack scheme. And here, according to the diplomat, “a source of inspiration” is the recent publication of the Washington Post with a similar map “in conjunction with Russia’s alleged invasion of Ukraine.” She. As the Foreign Ministry spokesman explained, the first phase, which Bild calls “South”, involves an attack on the southern regions of Ukraine in order to cut off the country from the sea and secure supplies to Crimea. However, according to her, German journalists “have no idea” that supplies to Crimea have been provided by the Crimean bridge for several years. Speaking about the second phase “Northeast”, where the Ukrainian defense capability, according to Bild, is weakening under the attacks of ballistic missiles, Zakharova pointed out that the Kiev regime itself is coping with this “successfully”. She stressed that “German trolling” can be expensive publication, “given the recently revealed fact of anti-semitism in the ranks of German journalists.” Kiev initially stated that it was not recording a buildup of Russian troops near its borders, but then also began to assert that Moscow had plans to attack its eastern neighbor. Russia has repeatedly denied these accusations, emphasizing that they are mainly used as an excuse to the borders of the country have more NATO forces and equipment. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Russia is not hatching any aggressive plans, is not going to attack anyone, and the movement of troops across its own territory should not bother anyone.

