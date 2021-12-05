Zakharova said the actions of the US Air Force created a threat to civil aviation – Politics

MOSCOW, December 5. / TASS /. Civil aviation has been threatened by US Air Force operations over the Black Sea. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova wrote about this on Sunday in her Telegram channel.

“The actions of the US Air Force created a threat to civil aviation,” the message says.

Zakharova added that, according to Russian experts, “the increased intensity of NATO aircraft flights near the borders of the Russian Federation, including over the Black Sea, creates the risk of dangerous incidents in relation to civil aircraft.”

On Friday, the Russian National Defense Control Center reported that Russian Su-27 and Su-30 fighters were launched to escort the US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and the US Army CL-600 Artemis reconnaissance and targeting aircraft over the Black Sea. The crew of the Aeroflot airline, which on Friday operated the Tel Aviv-Moscow flight, received a command from the dispatchers to change the flight level, since another aircraft was crossing the trajectory. The measures taken by the Russian air traffic controllers ensured the safe operation of flights over the open waters of the Black Sea.