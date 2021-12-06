12 songs of the “Christ the Savior Ensemble …” are recognized as extremist in Russia

The Ministry of Justice of Russia has included 12 songs of the punk group “The Ensemble of Christ the Savior and Mother of Cheese Earth” in the federal list of extremist materials prohibited from distribution in the country.

The group, founded in 2007 in Tver, became known for its tough, on the verge of political correctness, satire and parodies of the Russian Orthodox Church, the Russian government, including President Putin, and its electorate. The band’s leader and vocalist Alexander Konstantinov sings on behalf of an exalted old woman of faith, donning appropriate clothes.

For the first time, the supervisory authorities drew attention to the work of the “Christ the Savior Ensemble …” in 2015, adding several songs of the group to the list of extremist materials. Now there are already 19 of her compositions, as well as five video clips.

The media have repeatedly reported on the persecution of the listeners of the punk band. So, in 2017, a resident of Cheboksary was sentenced to 2.5 years of probation for publishing the songs of the “Christ the Savior Ensemble …” in one of the social networks.

In 2018, the group broke up, but Alexander Konstantinov created a new project called BABOOSHKA, which in many ways continues the traditions of the previous one.