3 proofs why their relationship is fake

The day before, a source close to the Kardashian family officially confirmed the relationship between Kim and Pete. And after a couple of hours, the couple was already walking around Los Angeles, holding hands. And while some rejoice at a new family member in the Kardashian “clan”, others speculate that confirm that the couple’s romance is a fake. We, of course, will only be glad if Kim really found happiness with a young comedian. However, we will not deny that there are really many questions to the couple’s fast-paced romance.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Photo: Getty

We have collected the most common theories that confirm that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are connected only by a PR romance.

A way to promote a new show about the Kardashian family

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters (Photo: Instagram)

Rumor has it that the Kardashian family is launching a new show on streaming service Hulu. Fans speculate that Pete and Kim’s romance is just another idea from the star’s mother, Kris Jenner, to draw more attention to the new project. Moreover, Chris has already managed to carry out such an adventure. It is believed that it was she who posted the home video of Kim and her ex-boyfriend Ray Jay before the launch of KUWTK.

Kris Jenner’s attempt to save Travis Scott

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Flavor Flavor and Kris Jenner Photo: @flavorflavofficial

In the second user theory, the name Chris still appears. True, this time, fans assume that in this way she is trying to switch attention from Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, to Pete Davidson. Recall that during the rapper’s performance at the Astroworld Festival, 10 people were killed in a mass stampede. Then the embittered haters began to blame not only Travis for the tragedy, but also the pregnant Kylie. Rumor has it that this is why Pete celebrated his birthday with Kim and Chris in Los Angeles.

Warming up for Kanye and Kim’s reunion

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo: Rich Fury / Forum Photos via Getty Images)

Well, for “dessert” we left the most widespread version for you. Many users believe that Kim and Pete’s romance is a deliberate move in the relationship between the Kardashians and Kanye West. Like, it cannot be that the rapper, not knowing about the affair of Kim and Pete, would help the TV star prepare for participation in the Saturday Night Live show (note, according to sources, it was during the filming of the program that a spark ran between Kardashian and Davidson). It is believed that after Kim announces the breakup with Pete, she will officially return to Kanye.