3-year-old daughter Kylie Jenner already has her own enviable collection of branded handbags

Cosmetic magnate Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormy Webster posed cutely for her mom in front of a bright orange Lamborghini, slinging a brown Prada bag over her shoulders.

What are the chances that Stormy Webster will someday find out what it’s like to drive in an affordable compact car? Probably almost nil, as her mom Kylie Jenner literally owns a fleet of luxury vehicles. The 23-year-old snapped a photo of Stormi looking at a $ 400,000 bright orange Lamborghini and shared it with her 218 million Instagram followers on March 2. Her precious three-year-old girl was seen raising her hands to cover her ears like loud music was playing as she stood near the whip badge. Kylie wrote under the headline: Cold Days With Mom.

The photo appears to have been taken in Kylie’s driveway, as other high-end vehicles from her collection, including her custom $ 225K gold Mercedes G-Wagon, could be seen off-screen in the background right. Stormy looked chic in a gray tank to match with gray elasticated sweatshirts and a brown purse. Prada on the right shoulder. Stormy’s super colorful toe shoes made a fashionable contrast to her neutral shade.

Kylie braided Stormi’s hair in a series of multiple long braids that look just like her father, Travis Scott, loves to braid. Fan @prayforlaflame wrote in a comment that Stormy “looks just like her father” with a wide smiley face. Travis and Stormy had their hair matched in the same way before sharing a new photo in June 2020 on IG during a trip to Wyoming, and dad and daughter showed off the same braiding style.

This isn’t the first time Stormy has carried an expensive designer handbag with her, as Kylie has a collection of bags with some estimates worth several million dollars. Ever since she barely even started to speak, the little girl instinctively knew how to carry a purse over her shoulder. In an Instagram video from January 2019 that she shared with fans, Kylie showed how then 11-month-old Stormi was sitting in a large chair when she was handed a small black bag. Louis vuitton with brand logo in bright colors. She took the pen with her hand and lifted it to her shoulder like a big girl when Kylie emotionally reacted, “I can’t !!!” about how precious it was.

Stormy now has an enviable collection of handbags of her own. Kylie was criticized in July 2020 for spending $ 1,180 on a white Louis Vuitton handbag for Stormi and then buying four Prada mini bags, each with over $ 700. She featured them on Instagram Story on July 17, featuring shoulder bags in black, green, pink, and orange. They featured a silver chain strap and the iconic Prada logo printed on the front. “Had to give her all the Prada baby girls to match her mom,” Kylie wrote. The last brown handbag Stormy carried in front of her mom’s Lamborghini wasn’t even on that original shopping list! It’s good to be the daughter of Kylie Jenner.