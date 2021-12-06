461 new cases of coronavirus in Primorye (UPDATED) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Over the past day, 461 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Primorye, with a cumulative total of 90 785. On Monday, December 6, the regional government reported.

11:21: According to the mayor’s office, out of 461 new cases, 261 are in Vladivostok. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic in the regional capital, 51,523 people fell ill with covid.

158 people recovered – in total 77,219 people coped with the disease.

Five died – a total of 1,429 people died from covid in the region.

818,023 residents of Primorye were vaccinated against coronavirus – this, according to the regional headquarters, is 74.16% of the plan.

Recall that from November 15, Primorye residents who were not vaccinated with the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine began to be suspended from work without pay. Since December 15, this fate awaits workers in some spheres, unvaccinated by the second component. Unvaccinated employees of a number of enterprises face fines of up to 40 thousand rubles, entrepreneurs – up to 150 thousand, legal entities – up to 500 thousand.

Since November 9, the QR code system has been expanded to include non-food stores, hotels, beauty salons and saunas. Earlier, the government ordered to check visitors in cafes, theaters, museums, cinemas and sports complexes. And food courts, children’s and entertainment centers in the shopping center should be closed. Catering establishments located in food courts may only sell food to take away.

On November 29, the region also introduced compulsory vaccination for citizens over 60 years old.