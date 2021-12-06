5 movies with Ryan Reynolds that are definitely worth watching

“Nines”

A film by director Rodrigo Cortez about a driver who works for Americans in Iraq. Waking up after everyone with whom he worked were shot, the hero finds himself in a tightly boarded up coffin. He only has a mobile phone and a lighter with him, but in the process it turns out that he has been kidnapped by terrorists who demand a huge ransom from the US State Department for him. Fighting for your own life, lying in a deaf and cramped box, is not an easy task – the film embodies the worst fears that are more likely to be seen in nightmares.

Portraits of the most controversial characters are Ryan Reynolds’ strong point. In the comedy horror directed by Marzhan Satrapi, the main character is a sweet, cheerful boy who needs to constantly take the necessary medications, otherwise he will be overtaken by fits of anger, hallucinations and obsessive thoughts. One of these breaks turns into an uncontrollable surge of violence, which, among other things, was “put” into the hero’s mind by talking pets. The actor’s natural kindness and puppy eyes came in handy in this film, which received good reviews from critics.

Even tough and tough guys like professional hitmen sometimes need personal guards. In the film by Patrick Hughes, such a tandem is played by Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds, who will work together so well on the project that they will take part in the sequel to the film – “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife.” To protect the retired killer from the hands of a bloody dictator and his mercenaries (by the way, they are also played by Mikhail Gorevoy and Yuri Kolokolnikov), the unlucky bodyguard will have to shoot a lot, run and even shove his pride into hell. The main thing, of course, is that truth and justice will prevail, and dictators will take their place in the dock.

