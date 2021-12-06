A black box from Australia will record the last years of human life

By the end of 2022, a black box of the Earth will be installed on the west coast of the Australian island of Tasmania – a recorder that will record data on the last decades of human civilization in the event of a global climate catastrophe. Its construction will begin in the middle of the year, but the recordings are already underway.

According to scientists from the University of Tasmania, engaged in the creation of the recorder, “the indestructible black box of the Earth is documenting the steps taken by mankind to approach an environmental catastrophe” so that the future population of our planet could understand the cause of the disappearance of civilization, if this ever happens.

The steel structure, made from 7.62 cm thick sheets of metal, will be similar in size to a city bus, ABC News reports. The inside will house data storage devices with information about climate changes, such as the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and the average annual temperature in various regions of the planet, and outside, solar panels that provide the black box with energy.

It will collect all available global warming data online and record it.

The work of the recorder is still provided for the next 50 years, the authors of the project during this time hope to find opportunities to increase its capacity, and also intend to work to ensure that the descendants can decipher the accumulated data.