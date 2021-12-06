A fire broke out in the colony in the Novgorod region – Incidents

VELIKY NOVGOROD, December 6. / TASS /. The fire broke out in correctional colony No. 4 in Valdai, Novgorod region, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region told TASS.

According to the regional investigation department of the Investigative Committee, one person died in the fire, four were injured. It is clarified that mattresses in the colony caught fire.

“One person died, four were hospitalized. Investigators went to the scene. Preliminarily, it caught fire in the punishment cell, mattresses caught fire. An inspection is underway, and a procedural decision will be made based on the results,” said the representative of the department.

According to a TASS source in the emergency services, 20 people were evacuated from the colony.

Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region reported that the fire had been extinguished.

“The fire occurred at 6:20 today, December 6, liquidation at 7:20,” the source said.

A group of employees of the central office of the Federal Penitentiary Service was sent to the Novgorod region.

“The preliminary cause of death is poisoning by combustion products,” the department specified.

The total area of ​​the fire was 9 sq. m.

Later it became known that the regional prosecutor’s office organized an investigation into the fire.

“The regional prosecutor’s office has organized an inspection of compliance with the requirements of the legislation in the field of fire safety in this institution, as well as in all correctional institutions of the region,” the statement says.

As the press service of the department explained to TASS, now investigators and prosecutors are working on the spot, the acting regional prosecutor Denis Gerasimov has left for the scene, and the causes of the fire are being established at the moment.

Based on the results of the check, if there are grounds, the issue of taking measures of the prosecutor’s response will be considered.