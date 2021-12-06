A stormy wind washed the ship ashore in Kholmsk. Sakhalin.Info

16:18 Dec 6, 2021 updated 16:48 December 6, 2021

Konstantin Shpilevoy

In Kholmsk, a large ship washed ashore, which could not withstand the onslaught of the sea. These events took place within a short period of time near Primorsky Boulevard. The home port of the vessel is Sierra Leone.

The forward part of the vessel is about five meters from the shore, the rear is about 30. The bulk carrier nailed at an angle. The crew is on the ship, it is perfectly visible to eyewitnesses who have now gathered in large numbers on the shore and are watching with curiosity how events unfold. Locals recall the long history of the Belgian ship “Christopher Columbus” – the dry cargo ship “sat down” at the same place today.

The team, according to one of the co-authors of Sakh.kom, fixes something, is puzzled by something. The cars of the EDDS, fire services and the police are already on the shore. The gale wind in the Kholmsk region has been remaining since the night, it has just started to rain.

Sakh.com co-author donated his fee to Noy Badeyan … Thanks! Become you benefactor Sakh.com …

The USAR team reports that the Xing Yuan has a crew of 12, nationals of the PRC. They have not requested evacuation at the moment. Also, the ship has a fuel supply – 103 tons.

Kholm residents filmed on video how the ship was unfolding the waves.

– No oil spills were recorded. At 17:00 a meeting of the regional commission on emergency situations will be held. The dry cargo ship is empty, – stressed the mayor of Kholmsk, who arrived at the scene.

If the weather conditions improve, the vessel will be refloated, the FSBI “Marine Rescue Service” is working on this issue. The territory is fenced, civil defense and emergency personnel, as well as border guards, police, rescuers are on the spot.