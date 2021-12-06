Abramchenko proposed to divide Siberia into industrial clusters – RBK

Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko instructed to divide Siberia into industrial clusters, from agriculture to oil and gas production. Earlier, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed to build new scientific and industrial centers there.

Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko, who oversees the Siberian Federal District, proposed to divide it into sectoral clusters: agriculture, timber and construction materials, oil and gas, coal, coal chemistry, gold and precious metals, aluminum processing, copper and electronics.

This is stated in the protocol following the meeting on the preparation of a strategic session on the accelerated social and economic development of the Siberian Federal District. RBC has a copy of the document, which was confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister Marta Galicheva’s representative.

Abramchenko instructed the head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade Maxim Reshetnikov, while preparing this strategic session, to proceed from the advanced development of Siberia by launching industry clusters. Anchor investment projects of cluster initiatives should be presented, including the implementation of priority projects in the energy sector, aluminum production and the timber industry complex, as well as increasing the output of high value added products and maximizing added value, reducing investor capital expenditures on infrastructure. Another task is to develop a network of roads and railways, including clearing bottlenecks in the main infrastructure, creating a multimodal transport and logistics hub to increase Siberia’s freight and passenger traffic with other Russian regions and foreign countries, the document says.

Reshetnikov was supposed to submit a draft strategy for the development of Siberia until 2035 with a list of priority infrastructure and industrial projects by December 3.

Within the framework of the draft strategy of socio-economic development of the Angara-Yenisei macroregion, the Ministry of Economic Development is considering the implementation of 95 investment projects, united in eight clusters (Oil and Gas, Non-ferrous and precious metals, Timber and timber processing, Aluminum processing, Copper and electronics “,” Coal “,” Agriculture and food industry “and” Tourism “), with an estimated total investment of about 4.4 trillion rubles, a representative of the ministry told RBC. After agreement with the interested federal agencies, the strategy will be submitted to the government.