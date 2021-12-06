Amber Heard responds to Johnny Depp’s allegations of embezzlement of $ 7 million

After losing in court to The Sun tabloid, Johnny Depp said that his ex-wife embezzled $ 7 million as a result of their divorce, and then lied about donating all this money to charity.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Now Amber Heard’s lawyers have responded to the actor’s statements: “The stories thrown by Mr. Depp criticizing Amber for not yet redoing all the money promised for charity are another desperate attempt to divert attention from the conclusions of the British court regarding the charges of Mr. Depp in domestic violence.” …

According to the lawyer, the actress did not transfer all the money to the funds due to the fact that “Depp filed a lawsuit against her and she was forced to spend millions of dollars to defend against false accusations.” After the end of the trial, Heard is going to donate the promised amount to charity.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

We will remind, in December, Johnny Depp demanded to reconsider the court decision in the libel case.

Let’s note. the actor tried to prove that he did not use violence against his ex-wife Amber Heard. However, the high court in London recognized 12 of the 14 cases of Johnny’s assault on the actress, thereby denying him a claim for 2 million pounds. At the end of December last year, it became known that Depp had already applied to the Court of Appeal with a request to reconsider the libel suit against The Sun.