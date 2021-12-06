Angelina Jolie at the White House spoke about violence against women

Angelina Jolie has arrived in Washington to meet with Justice Department officials at the White House to discuss the law on violence against women.

Angelina’s spokesman told CNN: “UN Office Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie is in Washington DC meeting with senior White House and Justice Department officials and Senators to continue to champion women’s and children’s rights and family health. In her meetings, she talked about the importance of VAWA re-authorization, FBI reforms, judicial training and health justice, including an unbiased collection of forensic evidence. ”

Angelina said: “What is happening is a crisis. And it will be solved if we take a close look at health and family and work on it. Domestic violence is harmful, especially for children. In this case, you need to help immediately and then carry out prevention. “

Note, recently Angelina hinted at violence from Brad Pitt.

Later that day, Angelina met with some gymnasts who were testifying before the Senate Judicial Committee on Capitol Hill over Larry Nassar’s misinterpretation of sexual assault.