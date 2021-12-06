Angelina Jolie: “It depends on us whether our children can live on this planet”

ELLE First of all, I would like to ask about the portrait for National Geographic in which your face and shoulders are covered with bees. The frame blew up the Internet! Tell us how the shooting went.

ANGELINA JOLIE Photographer Dan Winters recreated Richard Avedon’s legendary photo of an American beekeeper 40 years ago. To attract the bees, they rubbed me with a special pheromone. Before filming, it was impossible to wash for three days, because I was told: “If you smell of shampoo or perfume, the bee will not understand what kind of creature you are.” They probably didn’t want to be mistaken for a flower. I also had to plug my nose and ears so that there were fewer holes where the bees could crawl. And then I just stood motionless for about 20 minutes, trying not to even blink. Amazing experience.

What other interesting facts about bees have you learned since you delved deeper into this topic?

It turns out that there are about 20 thousand species of these insects in the world. All of them are divided into two types: lonely wild, as well as domestic and melliferous. The latter make honey. But the hermits do not do this – they only pollinate the plants. It is also striking that three of the four most important food crops are due in part to pollinators. And it’s not just about food. For example, they pollinate alfalfa, which serves as food for cows, and crops used in the manufacture of clothing and medical supplies.

What prompted you to take part in the “Women to the Bees” program?

I’ll start from afar: when a species disappears, be it an animal or a plant, the entire ecosystem of the planet is stressed. The fabric of everything that supports our life is torn. From the outside it seems as if I am engaged in bees, but in fact I want to do something for a happy future for the Earth. Humanity has reached its limit. Whether our children will be able to live on this planet will depend on our decisions and actions in the next 10–20 years.