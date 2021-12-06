Angelina’s daughter Jolie continues to dance hip-hop (video)

The girl easily reproduces the movements of the dance and feels the music

15-year-old Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, the eldest biological daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, again surprises the audience with her talents. She continues to practice dance, including hip-hop. A 15-second video that got to the network shows that Shiloh in black sweatpants, a T-shirt and a protective mask easily remembers movements and feels the music, dancing hip-hop to the song “Jeremih” by the singer Tinashe.

The daughter of stellar parents attends hip-hop and freestyle lessons at the Millennium Dance Center, which is visited by many stars in Los Angeles. This was reported by In Touch.

Recall that Shiloh was born on May 27, 2006 in the Jolie-Pitt acting family and automatically received a public destiny. Therefore, millions of people are watching her life. In particular, behind her exits on the red carpet with her mother, Angelina Jolie.

At one time, Shiloh showed herself as a boy and asked to call her John, planned to change sex and wore men’s clothes. Recently, however, the girl has gone public in rather feminine and elegant looks. On one of the red carpet Shiloh was in an asymmetrical coffee dress and beige ballerinas.

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Shiloh. Photo: Getty Images [+–] Photo: Getty Images

However, at a recent event, Shiloh showed up again wearing ripped jeans and a hoodie. Apparently, a girl cannot completely abandon her teenage clothing style.

We will remind, the daughter of Angelina Jolie can become a model. As it became known, 15-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt could earn $ 10 million a year just because of who she is.