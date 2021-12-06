Arctic tuning for Land Cruiser 300 for a million rubles from Krasnoyarsk – Autoreview

The Russian division of the Icelandic company Arctic Trucks has developed a retrofit kit for the Land Cruiser 300 SUV. The AT35 Arctic kit includes spacers for the front and rear suspensions, reinforced shock absorber brackets “in a circle”, bumper extensions and wheel arch extensions, anti-corrosion treatment of the body, wheel arch liners, mud flaps and 35-inch wheels (Yokohama IceGuard 315/70 R17 tires on 17×10 ET-25 disks).

Engine and transmission modifications are not expected, but Arctic Trucks is recalibrating the speedometer for the changed wheel parameters.

As a result, the ground clearance of the “three hundred” is increased by 40 mm – for cars with a gasoline engine, the lowest point of the car is 270 mm from the ground, and for diesel ones – 260 mm. The track is widened by 320 mm. The approach angle becomes five degrees larger, the exit angle becomes six degrees larger. But the turning circle also increases from 11.8 to 12.6 meters. And 100 additional kilograms are added to the curb weight (without changing the permitted total weight).

All these improvements require registration of design changes, but the legalization of a car with the AT35 package is included in the cost of the kit itself – one million rubles in excess of the Land Cruiser price. Against the background of today’s multi-million dollar dealer markups for fictitious “dopas” when buying a Land Cruiser 300, this amount looks almost adequate. True, the conversion process itself takes almost a month – a week is spent on installing the components and another 20 days on paperwork.

So far, Arctic Trucks offers the AT35 kit only for SUVs in the 70th Anniversary configuration, that is, with springs (air suspension is not provided for the Land Cruiser 300) and adaptive shock absorbers. The developers promise that the “Arctic package” does not interfere with the operation of the outboard electronics. At the beginning of December, three such cars were made on the basis of the Russian division of Arctic Trucks in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, but delivery of the AT35 kit is also possible to other cities for installation in authorized centers. Similar packages for GR Sport and Comfort + trim levels will appear a bit later.