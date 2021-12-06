Argentina allowed “Sputnik Light” as an independent vaccine – RBC

RDIF assured that Sputnik Light can be combined with four foreign vaccines

Argentine authorities have approved Sputnik Light as a stand-alone vaccine and as a booster vaccine. This is stated in the message of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

“The efficacy of the single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against the delta variant as a booster injection for other vaccines will be close to the efficiency indicators against the Sputnik V delta variant vaccine – more than 83% against infection and more than 94% against hospitalization,” RDIF.

They added that Sputnik Light can be used for revaccination after drugs from AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna and Cansino. “The data have demonstrated a high safety profile for the use of Sputnik Light in combination with all other vaccines,” the Russian Foundation noted.

There are six vaccines in use in Argentina. These are Sputnik V, Covishield (from AstraZeneca), Chinese Sinopharm and Cansino, as well as Moderna and Pfizer.