https://ria.ru/20211206/armeniya-1762314805.html

Armenia’s ruling party lost elections in Vanadzor

Armenia’s ruling party lost elections in Vanadzor – RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

Armenia’s ruling party lost elections in Vanadzor

The ruling Civil Contract party in Armenia lost the elections in Vanadzor, the country’s third largest city, but won in more than 20 settlements, … RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

2021-12-06T08: 12

2021-12-06T08: 12

2021-12-06T08: 12

in the world

Armenia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/14/1737759271_0:162:3066:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_119d016d1651d966423287e95429289f.jpg

YEREVAN, December 6 – RIA Novosti. The ruling Civil Contract party in Armenia lost elections in Vanadzor, the country’s third largest city, but won in more than 20 settlements, according to the CEC website. system. They were attended by 130 republican and regional parties and blocs, about 4.2 thousand candidates. The turnout was 42.48%. “According to the preliminary results of the voting, 12,810 voters voted for the alliance of the incumbent mayor of Vanadzor Mamikon Aslanyan, 8,295 for the Civil Contract party. The Labor Socialist Party of Armenia is the third with 4,809 votes,” the statement said. on the CEC website. 33 139 city residents out of 92 202 included in the voter lists took part in the voting. According to the Central Election Commission, in accordance with the preliminary voting results, the ruling force won elections in 25 settlements.

https://ria.ru/20211203/mid-1762033786.html

Armenia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/14/1737759271_168 ☎:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_87c7f3bab05338a23772ac5f513d87e4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, armenia