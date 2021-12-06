As a result of the hack of the BitMart crypto exchange, $ 150 million in cryptocurrency was stolen

The BitMart cryptocurrency exchange announced a hacker attack, as a result of which the attackers managed to steal about $ 150 million in cryptocurrency. Previously, information security specialists from PechShield estimated the exchange losses as a result of the incident at $ 100 million.

BitMart founder and CEO Sheldon Xia also confirmed the incident. writing about him on his Twitter page and telling that the problem is related to hot wallets Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. “We have identified a massive security breach involving one of the hot ETH wallets and one of the hot BSC wallets. We are currently trying to identify possible hacking methods. Hackers managed to withdraw assets worth about $ 150 million “, – said in the message of Sheldon Xia. He later added that the exchange “Conducts a thorough security check” and that all withdrawals are temporarily suspended.

On December 4, PeckShield reportedly reported an abnormal number of withdrawals from the BitMart platform. It was possible to find out that among the withdrawn tokens, the main part was made up of Shiba Inu tokens and USDC stablecoin. The cybercriminals redirected the stolen funds to the Ethereum Tornado Cash mixing service, which may complicate their further tracking.