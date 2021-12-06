Astrologers warn that there are still 4 dangerous days left in December





Astrologers introduce us to the most unfavorable days of December. There are five such days in December.

One of them The day of total solar eclipse has already passed and there are still four dangerous days ahead. It is very important to stay optimistic on days like this.

December 11 and 25 – Venus conjunct Pluto

On December 11, Venus will meet Pluto in the night sky. This aspect is quite dangerous. It affects the love sphere of life and, in general, negatively affects communication between people and even between groups of people. This aspect will be repeated on December 25, because on the 19th Venus will reverse and start its retrograde motion. All of the above will be relevant for December 25 too.

December 19 – the beginning of the retrograde motion of Venus

December 19 is the day when many of us will be deprived of the strength and desire to do something. Fortunately, it will be Sunday, but this is a dangerous day not only because of the appearance of laziness and apathy. Retrograde Venus will make this day negative in terms of communication between loved ones. Fights are possible, so think twice before you say hurtful things to someone.

December 29 – Jupiter’s transition to the Sign of Pisces

In Pisces, Jupiter, to put it mildly, is not comfortable. The planet will be in great dissonance with this Sign. This will inevitably affect you and me. This will especially negatively affect the sphere of creativity. Many will have to go through a loss of inspiration, especially on the very day of the transition – December 29. On this day, it is better not to risk in vain.

photo: pixabay.com

Источник: <span style="background-color: initial;">dailyhoro.ru </span>