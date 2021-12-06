at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation announced the desire of Ukraine to “climb” under external control – RT in Russian

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation declared Ukraine’s desire to “climb” under external control, so that the “curators” of Kiev would share with it the responsibility for failure to fulfill fundamental obligations. Commenting on the current progress in resolving the internal Ukrainian conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleksandr Grushko noted that the role of the United States in the Ukrainian events should consist only in forcing Kiev to fully implement the Minsk agreements. The diplomat stressed that a reliable solution to the accumulated problems can only be following the existing agreements.

“It is also obvious that Ukraine is trying in every possible way to get even more under external control. They need this for many reasons, but above all, so that the “big curators” share the responsibility of Ukraine for failure to fulfill fundamental obligations. We saw it all too, ”he said.

At the same time, according to Grushko, the only permissible role of the United States in these events should be, first of all, in forcing Kiev to fully comply with the Minsk agreements.

“We are not opposed to the United States playing any role, but this role, in our opinion, should consist primarily of forcing Kiev to fully implement the Minsk agreements, to which there is no alternative,” he said.

Grushko stressed that only adherence to the Minsk agreements can be a reliable political solution to Ukrainian problems.

“If our partners are really interested in removing this conflict from the agenda – and we are talking not only about Ukraine itself, but also about the general European security and security in the Black Sea region – we see that under the pretext of the tension that exists, NATO countries are trying to penetrate there … There is only one way: to move along the path of implementing the Minsk package of measures, ”he said.

According to him, accusations against Russia of non-compliance with the Minsk agreements are absurd, since such obligations simply do not exist.

He also went on to say that the current conflict is becoming the ideological basis for NATO’s pivot eastward, as well as a reason for creating tensions in order to gain military superiority in the region.

“There is another moment, important for understanding, in these shouts about Russia’s aggressive intentions, the concentration of some troops thousands of kilometers from NATO borders, although their forces are deployed literally tens of kilometers from our border: if we look at what they have done in the Baltic States, then from Amari (airbase in Estonia. – RT) fly on a combat aircraft to St. Petersburg for 10 minutes, ”Grushko said.

Commenting on the work of the OSCE SMM, Grushko drew attention to the fact that the mission’s reports on destruction and casualties in Donbass appear extremely rarely. According to him, “clear and objective information about what is happening” is not provided, in particular about what destruction is observed along the line of contact, what victims both sides have suffered.

At the same time, Grushko added that in the armed conflict in Ukraine, the ratio of casualties is about one to five – that is, the destruction and casualties in the self-proclaimed LPR “are five times more than on the side controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces.”

“This is also an answer to the question of who is to blame and should be held accountable,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ukraine would not comply with the Minsk agreements, so it should be forced. The Minister answered the corresponding question on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1” in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “.

“If her (Ukraine. – RT) leave alone with herself, with her conscience, of course, she will not do anything. It must be forced, this is why the Normandy format was created, but Berlin and Paris are still skimping on their obligations, ”Lavrov said.





He added that the Russian side is drawing the attention of Germany and France to the fact that “this must be done.”

In turn, political scientist, economist Alexander Dudchak, in an interview with RT, emphasized that the Kiev authorities want to make sure that they are no longer asked about the implementation of the Minsk agreements, in order to “relieve themselves of all responsibility for what is happening in the country.”

According to the expert, it makes no sense to appeal to Kiev, the President of Ukraine or some other top-ranking officials, since they do not decide anything.

“They are trying to preserve their sources of income by fulfilling the will and wishes of the American administration. They are already tired of the demands, including those of European leaders … They are no longer able to improve the situation in the country itself. If they were worried about the problems of the population, this would somehow affect their activities, ”the political scientist noted.

Political analyst Ivan Mezyukho, in an interview with RT, emphasized that Russia consistently adheres to the positions of the implementation of the Minsk agreements and calls on the parties to fulfill the agreements on points.

At the same time, he is of the opinion that Ukraine has no intentions to fulfill the Minsk agreements in the future.

“I think it’s time to say today that Zelensky is preparing the ground for the destruction of the Minsk agreements. He does not fully understand what the denunciation of the Minsk agreements can lead to. However, his foreign policy is aimed precisely at destroying these agreements, which can cost the Ukrainian state very dearly, ”Mezyuho said.