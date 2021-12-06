Audi, BMW and Genesis train crossover killers

Sedans are gradually losing ground to crossovers. But not in the business segment! This market has its own requirements for comfort and prestige.

As a rule, these are richly equipped cars with powerful engines and a spacious interior. But this is today, and what future awaits them?

Audi specialists are working on a restyled version of the A6 sedan. The novelty received a new grille with large honeycomb in the style of Q7 and Q8, updated headlights and taillights with interesting graphics.

It is not yet clear what changes will affect the engine compartment, but hybrid units will almost certainly be added to the classic engines. At the moment, the “six” has a 2-liter gasoline engine with a capacity of 190 to 340 horsepower, as well as two- and three-liter diesel engines.

The presentation of the novelty will take place next year.

Korean brand Genesis is completing testing of the second generation of its G90 business sedan. The novelty will retain the brutal recognizable grille, but a lot will change.

The branded double-decker headlights will remain, but the rear strip of the lamps will also become double from edge to edge.

Engineers could not do without retractable handles. The new generation of the model will acquire a third level autopilot, for this there are two radars in front. This means that the car will be able to drive itself, without active intervention from the driver.

Under the hood there will be several engines – a 6-cylinder biturbo 3.5-liter with a capacity of 379 horses. And also a 5-liter petrol V8 with 450 horsepower.

The new G90 will go on sale in early 2022.

BMW engineers are in the midst of testing the next-generation 5-Series sedan. Despite the camouflage, it is clear that the exterior design has remained largely the same. The front optics were not made two-level, like the new “seven”. The rear part looks more aggressive.

As for the line of engines, the brand decided to focus on electrification: the “five” will have a classic hybrid and a variant with the possibility of recharging from the mains. For lovers of the classics, gasoline and diesel internal combustion engines will also be left. There will also be an all-electric version of the i5 with around 750 horsepower.

The premiere is expected next year.

To please customers, manufacturers are constantly working on the exterior and interior of new models, improving their technical performance. And to release hybrid versions has already become a good form.

But in the end, all this will lead to an increase in price. Although in the business segment, this is far from the main factor when choosing a model.