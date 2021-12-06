https://ria.ru/20211206/avstraliya-1762339200.html

Australia to install Earth’s “black box” reminiscent of the end of the world

2021-12-06T11: 31

2021-12-06T11: 31

2021-12-06T13: 18

MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. In Australia next year, the so-called black box of the Earth will be installed – a recorder with information about the current civilization, which is already automatically accumulated on the website created for this in order to draw attention to the problem of global warming. “The purpose of this device is to provide impartial materials about the events that lead to the end of the planet’s existence, to take responsibility for future generations and induce urgent action “, – says the description of the online resource. According to its authors,” how this story ends depends on us. ” a bar, the dimensions of which, according to the ABC channel, will be 10 × 4 × 3 meters. It will be made of steel armor 7.5 millimeters thick and will be erected in a geologically stable area on the island of Tasmania. Huge data warehouses with an Internet connection will be placed inside, they will be powered by solar panels on top and batteries inside. Such a “black box” of the Earth will record temperature measurements on land and sea, data on ocean acidification, carbon content in the atmosphere, extinction of species of living beings land changes, as well as population, military spending and electricity consumption. News headlines, social media posts and messages from climate change meetings are also recorded. The website shows in real time which news messages have been virtually recorded. is claimed to be non-commercial, however, Australia’s largest marketing company Clemenger BBDO, in collaboration with local researchers.

