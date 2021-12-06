Australia to install Earth’s “black box” reminiscent of the end of the world

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
47

https://ria.ru/20211206/avstraliya-1762339200.html

Australia to install Earth’s “black box” reminiscent of the end of the world

Australia will install a “black box” of the Earth, reminiscent of the end of the world – Russia news today

Australia to install Earth’s “black box” reminiscent of the end of the world

In Australia next year, the so-called black box of the Earth will be installed – a recorder with information about the current civilization, which is already automatically accumulating … RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

2021-12-06T11: 31

2021-12-06T11: 31

2021-12-06T13: 18

in the world

Norway

Tasmania

Earth

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/06/1762349173_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7bc425bbcf6772412740f6560f588092.jpg

MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. In Australia next year, the so-called black box of the Earth will be installed – a recorder with information about the current civilization, which is already automatically accumulated on the website created for this in order to draw attention to the problem of global warming. “The purpose of this device is to provide impartial materials about the events that lead to the end of the planet’s existence, to take responsibility for future generations and induce urgent action “, – says the description of the online resource. According to its authors,” how this story ends depends on us. ” a bar, the dimensions of which, according to the ABC channel, will be 10 × 4 × 3 meters. It will be made of steel armor 7.5 millimeters thick and will be erected in a geologically stable area on the island of Tasmania. Huge data warehouses with an Internet connection will be placed inside, they will be powered by solar panels on top and batteries inside. Such a “black box” of the Earth will record temperature measurements on land and sea, data on ocean acidification, carbon content in the atmosphere, extinction of species of living beings land changes, as well as population, military spending and electricity consumption. News headlines, social media posts and messages from climate change meetings are also recorded. The website shows in real time which news messages have been virtually recorded. is claimed to be non-commercial, however, Australia’s largest marketing company Clemenger BBDO, in collaboration with local researchers.

https://ria.ru/20210801/prorochestva-1743674491.html

https://ria.ru/20210921/asteroid-1751109417.html

Norway

Tasmania

Earth

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/06/1762349173_168 0:1608:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_32f7d9763855a9a1017a814254f2bbf0.jpg

worldwide, norway, tasmania, earth

11:31 06.12.2021 (updated: 13:18 06.12.2021)

Australia to install Earth’s “black box” reminiscent of the end of the world

MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. In Australia, next year, the so-called black box of the Earth will be installed – a recorder with information about the current civilization, which is already automatically accumulated on a website created for this in order to draw attention to the problem of global warming.

“The purpose of this device is to provide impartial materials about the events leading to the end of the planet, to take responsibility for future generations and to induce urgent action,” – says the description of the online resource.

Partial solar eclipse in Baltimore County, Maryland, USA. June 10, 2021 - RIA Novosti, 1920, 08/01/2021
August 1, 08:00

“Not long left”. What the saints predicted for Russia and the world

According to its authors, “how this story ends depends on us.”

The background of the site is the alleged image of the monument in the form of a huge bar, the dimensions of which, according to the ABC channel, will be 10 × 4 × 3 meters. It will be made of steel armor 7.5 millimeters thick and will be erected in a geologically stable area on the island of Tasmania. Huge data warehouses with an Internet connection will be placed inside, they will be powered by solar panels on top and batteries inside.
Such a “black box” of the Earth would record measurements of temperatures on land and at sea, data on ocean acidification, atmospheric carbon content, extinction of species, land changes, as well as on population, military expenditures of countries and electricity consumption.

News headlines, social media posts and messages from climate change meetings are also recorded.

The site shows in real time which informational messages are virtually already recorded.

The project, which is said to be non-commercial, is nevertheless led by Australia’s largest marketing company, Clemenger BBDO, in collaboration with local researchers.

Excavations in Tell el-Hammam at the site of the alleged location of the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah - RIA Novosti, 1920, 09/21/2021
September 21, 12:17 pm

Scientists have found out the cause of the death of biblical cities

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here