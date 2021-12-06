Austria has the third chancellor in two months

Schallenberg said that the chancellor should be the head of the ANP at the same time, but he does not have such ambitions. Kurz was forced to leave his post as chancellor on October 9 due to a scandal. He was accused of bribery from the budget of the Osterreich tabloid in order to publish positive materials about him and his party. In addition, the investigation established other facts of abuse of office by him from 2016 to 2018. Kurz firmly denies all accusations against him. On November 18, the Austrian National Council – the lower house of parliament – stripped Kurz of parliamentary immunity, and on December 2, he announced his resignation from the post of chairman of the ANP and from politics in general, including due to the birth of his son.