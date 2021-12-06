AvtoVAZ has suspended the assembly of Lada Granta :: Autonews

AvtoVAZ has temporarily suspended production of the popular Lada Granta model. This is reported by “Interfax” with reference to the head of the trade union of the enterprise Sergei Zaitsev. According to him, the reason for this decision is the lack of components.

A break in work was announced for two days – December 6 and 7 – at the production line No. 5 (SKP Kalina, Lada Granta production). Moreover, this is not the first stop of production at the plant. Due to the lack of components, such downtime has been occurring at the enterprise since the spring of this year.

The company was going to compensate for interruptions in production with six-day working weeks, but they also had to be periodically canceled.

“The situation with the supply of electronic components is gradually improving, but it is too early to predict the exact timing of the end of this crisis. We are taking all possible steps to minimize its impact on production volumes and predict positive sales dynamics for the entire year 2021, ”said Nicolas Maure, President of AvtoVAZ, earlier.

According to the Association of European Businesses (AEB), AvtoVAZ sold 26,373 vehicles in November. This is 31% less than in November 2020. Then Lada was able to sell 38,064 cars.

The most popular model in Russia at the end of last month was Lada Vesta. In November, this car was sold in a circulation of 9,035 pieces. For example, in the same period last year, 11,771 customers chose this car.

At the moment, the Vesta family includes a sedan and a station wagon, which also have “high” Cross modifications. The cars were equipped with 1.6-liter engines with a capacity of 106 and 113 horsepower, as well as a 122-horsepower 1.8-liter engine. The units work together with a five-speed “mechanics” or a variator. In addition, the model has a Sport modification, it received a 145-horsepower 1.8-liter engine.

Lada Granta is on the second line (7,231 sold cars). The car is available with 1.6-liter engines with 87, 98 and 106 horsepower. Transmissions: five-speed “mechanics”, “robot” or four-speed “automatic”. This spring, Lada Granta also received an upgraded eight-valve power unit. The motor develops 90 forces and 143 Nm of torque.