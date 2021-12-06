Azerbaijan freed Armenian prisoners in exchange for mine cards

Azerbaijan has released 10 Armenian soldiers taken prisoner as a result of armed clashes in mid-November. The Armenian side, in turn, handed over to Azerbaijan a map of minefields in the regions of Nagorno-Karabakh, which came under the control of Baku last year, and in neighboring territories.

This was reported on Saturday evening by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan. It is emphasized that the mediator was the Russian Ministry of Defense, to which they expressed gratitude in Baku.

On November 16 this year, the largest armed clashes took place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border since the armistice was signed a year ago. The fighting was stopped with the mediation of Russia. The Azerbaijani side announced 7 dead servicemen, the Armenian – about 6. In addition, as stated by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, more than 30 Armenian soldiers could have been captured. Two prisoners were returned to Armenia in November.

This is not the first time that Azerbaijan returns prisoners to Armenia in exchange for maps of minefields. Over the past year, more than 20 military and civilians in Karabakh and surrounding areas that came under Azerbaijani control were blown up by mines, according to Azerbaijani official data.

In an offensive last year, Azerbaijan regained control of a number of areas that had been controlled by Armenian forces since the early 1990s. The Russian-brokered ceasefire last November is generally respected, although armed incidents continue to occur. The leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia recently met in Sochi, where they agreed on the need to delimit the border and open a transport corridor from Nakhichevan to the main territory of Azerbaijan through Armenia. So far, however, no practical steps have been announced.