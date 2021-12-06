https://ria.ru/20211206/bolduin-1762315054.html

Baldwin deleted one of his Twitter accounts after the interview

Baldwin deleted one of his Twitter accounts after the release of the interview – Russia news today

Baldwin deleted one of his Twitter accounts after the interview

Actor Alec Baldwin deleted one of his accounts on the social network Twitter after the release of the first interview after the death of the operator on the set of the film … RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

2021-12-06T08: 17

2021-12-06T08: 17

2021-12-06T10: 01

showbiz

in the world

USA

Alec Baldwin (Alexander Ray Baldwin III)

Alec Baldwin’s murder of a cameraman on the set

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755730434_0-0:2500:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_c243ce1ba8950fdd6324a37711b1e363.jpg

WASHINGTON, 6 Dec – RIA Novosti. Actor Alec Baldwin has deleted one of his accounts on the social network Twitter after the release of the first interview after the death of the operator on the set of the film, according to Fox News. Baldwin previously gave an interview to the American television channel ABC. There he stated, in particular, that he had not pulled the trigger of the pistol that had killed the cameraman on the set of the film Rast. The shot, he said, happened spontaneously. As noted by the TV channel, the actor had two verified Twitter accounts. Baldwin was involved in one of them much more actively, where his statements about the shooting incident were published. However, after the interview, the actor, as the channel writes, completely deleted this account. His other account is still up and running, but the last tweet there was on October 19, and why the actor decided to delete his account is unclear. Baldwin’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment. On October 21, on the set of the Western Rast, Baldwin fired a pistol loaded with live ammunition while rehearsing an episode. As a result, a native of Ukraine, cameraman Galina Hutchins, died, and director Joel Souza was seriously injured.

https://ria.ru/20211101/bolduin-1757190302.html

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755730434_239 0:2464:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_4db12c4721f7a04ac7e42667408edd48.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, usa, alec baldwin (alexander ray baldwin iii), the murder of a cameraman by alec baldwin on the set of the film