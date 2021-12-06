Bankers have identified the poverty line of Russians: who has 300 thousand

The idea of ​​the Central Bank to create special deposits for citizens with low incomes is beginning to acquire some primary contours. The regulator’s initiative was approved by several large Russian banks, proposing, in turn, to introduce a limit on new deposits in the range of 200-300 thousand rubles. However, since we are talking about a category of people who can hardly make ends meet, the question arises: where did they get, in principle, a free couple of hundreds of thousands?

The idea of ​​“deposits for the poor”, voiced by the Bank of Russia at the end of November, boils down to a simple idea: banking products should be attractive and accessible to all social groups without exception, and not only to citizens with middle and high incomes. The relevance of this thesis is added by inflation, which has been accelerating since the fall of 2020 and has already exceeded 8% in annual terms, with the Central Bank’s target value of 4%.

The Central Bank’s initiative has an ideological relationship with European practice: for example, in France and Belgium, in order to maintain the purchasing power of households, regulated-deposit accounts have been created. Interest rates on them are higher than market rates and are set by the norm, that is, banks cannot change them on their own. One person can only open one regulated deposit.

It is assumed that the domestic analogue of these products will allow poor Russians to save money for a major purchase, or to form a safety cushion. But this has little to do with reality. It is also unclear to what benchmark the deposit rate will eventually be tied – to inflation or to the key rate of the Central Bank. So far, both options are being considered, although linking to inflation, which severely affects the cost of living and the level of savings, looks more logical.

According to the head of the analytical department of AMarkets Artem Deev, the country has the following income distribution scheme. According to Rosstat, 4.9% of Russians live on 65-70 thousand rubles a month, 3.7% – on 75-100 thousand. 2.7% of citizens have incomes over 100 rubles. The overwhelming majority gets below these numbers. At the same time, in the structure of consumption, 88% of income is spent on the purchase of goods and services, and 16.2% – on the payment of mandatory payments and contributions.

“These statistics show that Russians do not have the physical ability to make deposits in banks: for many, the amount of 200-300 thousand rubles is too large,” says Deev. – Suffice it to recall the excitement caused by the lump sum payments to families with children in the amount of 10 thousand rubles, which the state went to because of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The initiative of the Central Bank is, in principle, sound, but under conditions of stagnating incomes, it is unrealizable. ”

Firstly, people living from paycheck to paycheck, deeply in debt, don’t have an extra couple of hundred thousand, says financial analyst Sergei Drozdov. Secondly, even if we introduce preferential increased rates on such deposits, for example, in the amount of 8-8.5% per annum, the benefit will be negligible.

“Take a calculator and calculate it yourself: this money does not even compensate for the annual cost of travel on the metro (five days a week),” says the source of the “MK”. – Our real inflation is over 20%, many basic products have risen in price by one and a half to two times: the same buckwheat last year cost 50-60 rubles, today – 80-100. The state is doing everything to keep the ruble exchange rate against the dollar at its minimum values. Instead of developing the economy, in order to abandon the budgetary rule that is destructive for the country, the authorities come up with some things that do not in any way affect the welfare of Russians. ”

300 thousand rubles is the upper limit of the amount of a deposit for a poor depositor, ”notes Natalia Milchakova, senior analyst at IAC Alpari. In her opinion, it is still premature to conclude that the idea is erroneous in the bud, and that the demand for such banking products will be a priori low. It is likely to vary depending on a particular social and age group. For example, retirees may well be interested in these deposits. It is possible, the expert argues, that the minimum amount for them will not be set. This means that people will trust banks with as much of their money as they can save.