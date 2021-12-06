Bastrykin instructed the UK to check the work of Oksimiron and Noise MS

Update: After reports of a pre-investigation verification of the UK, the author of the “appeal of a group of patriots” wrote that it was humorous.

The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to conduct a pre-investigation audit of the activities of Oksimiron and Noise MS. This was reported on the website of the UK.

As stated in the statement of the Investigative Committee, the need for verification is connected with a letter from the “initiative group of patriots” – a publication with a call to “stop the criminal activities” of musicians Noize MC (Ivan Alekseev) and Oxxxymiron (Miron Fedorov).

Bastrykin instructed the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee to carefully study the arguments presented in the appeal of the “group of patriots.”

“The initiators of the appeal note that in their work these performers propagandize a negative attitude towards law enforcement officers, and attempts to rehabilitate Nazism and extremist activities are also seen,” the UK website says.

The letter from the “group of patriots” was circulated on social networks in early December. The authors of the appeal pointed to Noyz’s song “Twenties”, as well as Oksimiron’s song “Organization” and his latest album “Beauty and Ugliness”.

After the UK announced the start of the check, the author of the appeal wrote that it was a joke: “Damn. Stop. There was no” appeal from a group of patriots. It was a joke. A fictional appeal, specially written in an idiotic form, satire for our time. “

In November, the UK began checking against another Russian rapper, Morgenstern, after he, in an interview with Ksenia Sobchak, offered not to spend millions of rubles on the Victory Day celebration. The head of the UK said that “Morgenstern is now selling drugs, in fact, on social networks.” The performer then canceled the concerts and left Russia.