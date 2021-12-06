Belarus imposes retaliatory sanctions against the EU

Belarus has expanded the lists of persons who will be prohibited from entering the territory of the republic and the Union State. A number of other restrictions are also being introduced, including a ban on the import of certain goods into Belarus. This was a response to EU sanctions. The government decree will be signed in the near future, according to the country’s Foreign Ministry.

“The lists of persons whose entry into the territory of the Republic of Belarus and the Union State is undesirable from countries that systematically discriminate against Belarusian officials, journalists and representatives of public organizations have been expanded … As one of the most significant measures to counter external pressure from the collective West and strengthen of its economic security, the Republic of Belarus will continue to implement Union programs and strengthen economic integration with the Russian Federation, as well as build strong trade and economic ties with partners in the EAEU and with the countries of the “distant arc”, ”the website of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, the Belarusian government “made a decision to impose a ban on the import into the country of a number of goods originating from states applying illegal anti-Belarusian sanctions.” Also, “in response to illegitimate restrictions in relation to the Belarusian aviation industry … similar steps will be taken by our country in relation to air carriers from the countries of the European Union and Great Britain,” the Foreign Ministry writes.

The EU, UK, USA and Canada have introduced new sanctions against Belarus. The restrictive measures affected the companies Belaruskali, Belavia, Grodno Azot and others. Also introduced restrictions against individuals. Washington and Ottawa included Dmitry Lukashenko, the son of the Belarusian president, on the list. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic has promised “tough retaliatory measures.”

Belarus reported that tens of thousands of Belarusian citizens, European consumers and businesses will suffer from the EU sanctions. Minsk promised to take retaliatory measures – “tough, asymmetric, but adequate.”

