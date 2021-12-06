“Ben Affleck personally selected medallions with personal meaning.”

Kommersant FM observer Anna Minakova talks about the gifts the artists presented to each other.

While many were actively discussing the reunion of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and whether it was a staged romance, the jewelry market experts wondered about their tastes in jewelry.

First, we remembered old gifts. Back in 2002, Lopez gave Affleck a watch, and he gave her a Harry Winston bracelet at the same time. Now big-eyed users of social networks have noticed that Ben and Jennifer began to wear these gifts again. But the main thing that users noticed was a massive choker with medallions that appeared on Lopez’s neck on her 52nd birthday.

This is said to be Affleck’s gift. He personally selected medallions with personal meaning: among them are the letters that form the word Ben, and the jewelry was created not so much as the Foundrae brand, which we know too well.

In America, the brand is popular, among the stars who were seen in its jewelry (and here you can guess whether they put them on for a contract or for love) Emma Stone, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jake Hall, Nicole Richie and many others.

It works according to the principle of a designer: you choose a chain – such as that of J.Lo will cost $ 17.3 thousand – and then you select various pendants.