Biden will declare to Putin the price for the “attack” on Ukraine, the White House said

WASHINGTON, 6 Dec – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden will tell Russian President Vladimir Putin that in the event of an attack on Ukraine, Russia will pay “a very real price” but will also mark an effective path to diplomatic de-escalation, said a US administration official. “Obviously, President Biden … will make it clear that Russia will have to pay a very real price if it decides to continue, but it will also make it clear that there is an effective diplomatic path to move forward, “he said. The official briefed journalists ahead of Biden’s conversation with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
