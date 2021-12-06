https://ria.ru/20211206/tsena-1762466740.html

Biden will declare to Putin the price for the “attack” on Ukraine, the White House said

Biden will tell Putin about the price for the “attack” on Ukraine, said in the White House – RIA Novosti, 12/06/2021

Biden will declare to Putin the price for the “attack” on Ukraine, the White House said

US President Joe Biden will tell Russian President Vladimir Putin that in the event of an attack on Ukraine, Russia will pay “a very real price”, but will also indicate … RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

2021-12-06T21: 24

2021-12-06T21: 24

2021-12-06T21: 31

in the world

Ukraine

USA

vladimir putin

joe biden

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751706239_0 0:3087:1736_1920x0_80_0_0_6c9888b548d9639a92f1d23a09d96937.jpg

WASHINGTON, 6 Dec – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden will tell Russian President Vladimir Putin that in the event of an attack on Ukraine, Russia will pay “a very real price” but will also mark an effective path to diplomatic de-escalation, said a US administration official. “Obviously, President Biden … will make it clear that Russia will have to pay a very real price if it decides to continue, but it will also make it clear that there is an effective diplomatic path to move forward, “he said. The official briefed journalists ahead of Biden’s conversation with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

https://ria.ru/20211206/udar-1762461975.html

Ukraine

USA

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751706239_196-0:2927:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6084180b7a1e7765289a6f29755c285c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, usa, vladimir putin, joe biden, russia