Biden will talk to Zelensky after calling Putin – RBC

CNN learned about possible sanctions against the Russian national debt over Ukraine



Meanwhile, the State Department called the situation around Ukraine the main topic at the upcoming meeting. The head of the department, Anthony Blinken, spoke about Biden’s intention to declare to Putin his unconditional readiness to insist on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and will oppose any “aggressive steps” by Moscow on this issue.

Biden said he was waiting for a long conversation with Putin and did not recognize anyone’s “red lines”. Putin called the “red line” for Russia the formation of threats that could emanate from the territory of Ukraine.

In early December, Putin called on NATO to begin concrete negotiations on guarantees that the alliance would not expand to the east. He indicated that Moscow will seek to work out clear agreements in negotiations with Washington and its allies. The White House noted that only members of the alliance can make a decision on the admission of a new country to the bloc, not Russia. It is important to remember who is the provocateur in this situation, and it is not the United States or Ukraine, ”added White House spokesman Jen Psaki. Previously, the alliance secretary general Jens Stoltenberg stated that it was impossible for Russia to influence the decision on Ukraine’s membership in NATO.

Earlier, the American publications The Washington Post and Politico reported on the concentration of Russian armed forces near the border with Ukraine. According to sources in The New York Times, American intelligence took the threat of Moscow’s aggression seriously. In early December, the German Bild published a “scheme for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” NATO sources said the attack is likely to begin in late January or early February.

Putin called the publications “alarmist”, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the movements of the Russian army across the country are an internal matter of Russia. According to the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, the publications are a “malicious propaganda action” by the US State Department.

The head of the State Department Anthony Blinken and his deputy Victoria Nuland warned that in the event of Russian aggression against Kiev, the United States would impose such economic sanctions, which it had previously refrained from. Biden assured that, together with European allies, he is developing a package of solutions that will make it “very difficult for Mr. Putin to do what people fear.”