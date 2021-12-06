https://ria.ru/20211206/bayden-1762461412.html

Biden will talk with Zelensky after talking with Putin, White House said

Biden will talk with Zelensky after talking with Putin, White House said – RIA Novosti, 12/06/2021

Biden will talk with Zelensky after talking with Putin, White House said

US President Joe Biden will talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Monday … RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

2021-12-06T20: 37

2021-12-06T20: 37

2021-12-06T20: 37

in the world

Ukraine

USA

joe biden

Vladimir Zelensky

anthony blinken

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751705820_0 0:3021:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_dd2a0119d48b2dd4df2c280b55fefe76.jpg

WASHINGTON, 6 Dec – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a senior US administration official said on Monday. administration of the United States on the eve of the scheduled conversation between the presidents of the United States and Russia on Tuesday. He said that Biden will inform Zelensky about the content of his conversation with Putin and will hold consultations with him. According to the US administration spokesman, a conversation will also take place soon between the President of Ukraine and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

https://ria.ru/20211206/ozhidaniya-1762444053.html

Ukraine

USA

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/18/1751705820_28-0:2757:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2ebf074ce87262c12fe5ea298a4eef99.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, ukraine, usa, joe biden, vladimir zelensky, anthony blinken, russia