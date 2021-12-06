https://ria.ru/20211206/bayden-1762461412.html
Biden will talk with Zelensky after talking with Putin, White House said
2021-12-06T20:37
WASHINGTON, 6 Dec – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a senior US administration official said on Monday. administration of the United States on the eve of the scheduled conversation between the presidents of the United States and Russia on Tuesday. He said that Biden will inform Zelensky about the content of his conversation with Putin and will hold consultations with him. According to the US administration spokesman, a conversation will also take place soon between the President of Ukraine and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
