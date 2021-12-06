Biggest Taproot Update Hits Bitcoin Network

The long-awaited Taproot update has been activated on the Bitcoin blockchain, which aims to increase the privacy and scalability of the network.

The soft fork happened at block 709 632, mined mining pool F2Pool on November 14 at 07:15 am Kiev time.

This is the largest upgrade to the Bitcoin network since the Segregated Witness (SegWit) protocol was activated in August 2017. Taproot includes a number of critical technical solutions, including the implementation of the Schnorr signature scheme and the concept of an abstract syntax tree based on the Merkle tree (MAST concept).

What is so remarkable about Taproot and what changes for users

Taproot was designed by Blockstream co-founder Gregory Maxwell in 2018. Peter Welle, Tim Ruffing, Johnson Lau and other developers have joined the work on the massive service pack.

In June 2021, 98% of the network’s miners announced their readiness to activate Taproot. This was a direct confirmation of the enormous significance of the future event for the entire community.

In September 2021, a new version of the popular Bitcoin Core client (v 22.0) was released, which implements Taproot support.

The implementation of MAST will increase the efficiency of processing bulk data. How MAST works provides for the generation of separate hashes for each spending condition. Subsequently, the entire multidimensionality of the generated hashes is included in the Merkle tree, which produces a single hash or “Merkle root”.

Within the framework of Taproot, the MAST concept includes conditions for ensuring the common work of all network participants for settlements, expressed in the “joint closure” of the next block.

As a reminder, prior to the Taproot update, the Bitcoin blockchain used exclusively digital signatures based on the ECDSA cryptographic scheme. The introduction of the Schnorr scheme into the network protocol of the first cryptocurrency will allow the aggregation of several signatures for one transaction into a single signature due to the linear mathematics embedded in it.

This feature fits perfectly into multisig transactions. As a result, such remittances can be made indistinguishable from ordinary ones. For example, Lightning Network private transactions that are easily identifiable on the network can now appear as standard.

Taproot as the next step in bitcoin evolution

The soft fork implemented today will potentially lead to lower network fees. This is because multisigned transactions will be cheaper by using less data. It will also give developers an expanded set of tools to create new solutions.

Recall that, despite the importance of Taproot, not all community members believe that the update will benefit Bitcoin. Some believe the update poses a potential privacy threat.

The influence of the soft fork on the quotes of the first cryptocurrency turned out to be minimal. One bitcoin coin is trading at $ 64,500. During the day, its price increased by 1.6%.