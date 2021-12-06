Binance and Animoca Brands Invest in Profitable Games

The parties decided to share the costs of the project equally.

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain developers and Hong Kong-based game developer Animoca Brands are launching a $ 200 million incubator investment program for GameFi projects. Writes about this VentureBeat.

The term GameFi refers to the direction of video games, which have tools for making money. This segment is also known as play-to-earn.

As part of the joint work, the parties will be engaged in the development of GameFi projects based on the BSC.

Representatives of Binance Smart Chain and Animoca Brands drew attention to the fact that they have invested $ 100 million in the incubator.

Other market participants are also actively investing in GameFi. For example, in August 2021, the popular crypto exchange OKEx invested $ 10 million in the development of play-to-earn. The interest of market participants in gaming projects that help to earn money reflects the growth of their popularity among users.

GameFi and play-to-earn search popularity statistics in Google. Source: Google Trends

Among the popular projects in the play-to-earn segment are Axie Infinity. There are several ways to make money available to users of the platform. For example, players can raise the animals that inhabit the Axie Infinity world and sell them. CryptoKitties became one of the first GameFi platforms.

We will remind, earlier in the network there was information that Animoca Brands will build an NFT metaverse for K-pop.