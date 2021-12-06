Binance Coin tokens worth $ 3.6 million were burned in the BSC network in six days :: RBC Crypto

Since the release of the Bruno update, 6.1 thousand BNB have been destroyed, according to the BurnBNB service.

Over the past six days, 6.1 thousand Binance Coin tokens worth more than $ 3.6 million have been burned on the Binance Smart Chain network, the service reported. BurnBNBwhich tracks the destruction of coins by the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. The Binance Smart Chain token burn mechanism was activated on December 1st with the release of the Bruno update.

After the release of the Bruno update, a fixed percentage of transaction fees charged by validators are destroyed in each block. Binance Smart Chain Developers offered activate the token burn mechanism at the end of October. In their opinion, the regular destruction of Binance Coin tokens will accelerate the implementation of the deflationary model and increase the value of the altcoin.

Each quarter, Binance uses 20% of its profits to repurchase and burn Binance Coin tokens. This will continue until the emission of altcoins is reduced by 50%, to 100 million. The last destruction of Binance tokens took place on October 18th. Crypto exchange burned $ 640 million worth of Binance Coin.

Burning tokens is the destruction of a certain number of digital coins to reduce their emission. This method is used to combat inflation and increase the value of cryptocurrencies. All token burn operations are recorded on the blockchain as a transaction. Therefore, anyone can verify that the coins have been destroyed.

