Binance Doesn’t Want to Give Up UK Jobs

Binance expects to enter the UK market in 6 to 18 months, despite an earlier warning from the local regulator that its activities are inadmissible. This was announced by the founder of the crypto exchange, Changpeng Zhao, in a conversation with The Telegraph.

In June, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) demanded that Binance stop offering regulated services to residents of the country.

“Beware of online advertisements promising high returns on investments in cryptoassets or cryptoasset-related products,” the regulator warned potential investors. – While we do not regulate cryptoassets such as Bitcoin or Ether, we do regulate certain cryptoasset derivatives (such as futures contracts, CFDs, and options), as well as cryptoassets that we consider to be securities. A firm must be authorized by us to promote or sell such products in the UK. “

Zhao said Binance may open a new division in the UK to comply with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing requirements. It did the same in the United States, registering a separate legal entity, Binance.US.

As a next step, Binance intends to re-apply for a license from the FCA, hiring, since the June notice, “a number of former UK regulatory officials” and “a couple hundred people to ensure legal compliance.” The founder also said that they have fully restored dialogue with the authorities and are currently undertaking “several very significant changes” in the area of ​​product offerings and internal procedures.

With the backing of the FCA, Binance will be able to legally offer regulated products in the UK, including futures and other derivatives. In August, the regulator said it was unable to monitor Binance’s activities, as the company did not answer its most basic questions, including providing information about its location.

