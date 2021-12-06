Binance Plans To Become A Registered UK Firm Despite Regulatory Failures

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the exchange plans to expand its operations in the UK over the next six to 18 months, despite the country’s regulator instructing it to stop trading earlier this year.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) denied Binance the ability to trade in the UK in June amid widespread regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance is one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

To become a UK registered crypto asset firm, the platform must comply with money laundering and terrorist financing controls. To meet these requirements, Zhao indicated that the company is considering setting up a specific company to operate in the UK – similar to its subsidiary Binance. US.

Zhao told the Telegraph on December 4 that Binance plans to apply for an FCA license, hiring “a number of former UK regulators” and “a couple of hundred compliance specialists” since FCA’s notification in June.

In October, the cryptocurrency exchange giant hired a former head of international affairs at the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as chief public affairs officer to help improve relations with international regulators.

Zhao also indicated that the platform is “fully re-engaging” with regulators and is in the process of making “some very significant changes” to “the products we offer, our internal processes and the way we deal with regulators.”

With FCA approval, Binance may offer products such as futures and derivatives in the UK. In September, Binance announced that Australian users will have 90 days to close their positions in futures, options and leveraged tokens as regulators continued to raise the fire.

Binance also previously suspended derivatives trading for users in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands as part of a broader plan to end the offering of these products across Europe.

In August, the FCA issued a supervisory notice stating that it was “unable” to effectively monitor Binance as it did not respond to inquiries about its headquarters.

The exchange has denied all allegations of market manipulation, but continues to face opposition from many jurisdictions, including Germany, Malaysia and South Korea.